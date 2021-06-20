TrumpCoin Market Cap Reaches $563,085.35 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $563,085.35 and approximately $6,968.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00224752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00035590 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

