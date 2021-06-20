ArGoApp One Day Trading Volume Tops $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00133001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00178424 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,679.17 or 0.99881388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.19 or 0.00848759 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

