Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 694.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 140,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.99. 1,625,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,030. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

