Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Target Price at $11.82

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

KGC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.42. 21,856,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,934,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

