Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

MESO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

MESO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 1,273,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

