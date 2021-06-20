Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

