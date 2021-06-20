CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,354.16

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $21,354.16 and approximately $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

