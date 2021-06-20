Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,254. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

