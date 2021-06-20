Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,254. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.