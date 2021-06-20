Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

