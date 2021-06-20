Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT at $39.00

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. 13,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.