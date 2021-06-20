Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post $93.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 799.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $451.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

