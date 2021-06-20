Everex 1-Day Volume Hits $263,401.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Everex has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $263,401.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084196 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

