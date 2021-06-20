Wing Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.14 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $33.16 million and $4.14 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $19.61 or 0.00054967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00134358 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00176957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00864507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,713.12 or 1.00113009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,815,984 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,984 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

