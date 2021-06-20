Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $36,091.97 and approximately $113,383.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00436407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

