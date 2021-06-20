AI Doctor Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $58,198.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.