Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.54

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $209,700.84 and $138,721.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,581 coins and its circulating supply is 391,334 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

