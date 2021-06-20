Playgroundz (IOG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,598.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,598.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

