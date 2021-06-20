Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce sales of $871.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.40 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.71. Generac has a 12 month low of $110.50 and a 12 month high of $391.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

