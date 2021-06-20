$111.64 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $111.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $484.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lannett by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 1,079,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,892. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

