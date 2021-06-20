TrustVerse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $251,986.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $251,986.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.