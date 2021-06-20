AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGFMF. TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of AGFMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

