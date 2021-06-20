Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVKIF shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.