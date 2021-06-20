InsurAce Reaches Market Cap of $21.46 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003579 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,751,647 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.