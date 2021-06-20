GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) vs. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Head-To-Head Comparison

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.71 -$21.50 million N/A N/A Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.32 $349.40 million $5.86 24.85

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GSI Technology and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Microchip Technology 0 5 13 1 2.79

Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $164.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -77.55% -26.63% -23.14% Microchip Technology 6.42% 29.62% 9.56%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats GSI Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

