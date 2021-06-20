Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($7.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $20.64. 308,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

