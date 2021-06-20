Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,839. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

