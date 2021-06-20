Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 254,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

