MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 568,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

