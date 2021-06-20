Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $195.55 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00768084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083875 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

