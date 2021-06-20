Mixin Trading Down 3.1% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $185.80 million and approximately $18,917.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $331.33 or 0.00925281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

