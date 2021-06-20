Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $23,392,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter.

AGYS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.39. 251,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

