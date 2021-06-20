Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $14.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

CAT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,156,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,795. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $122,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

