Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Autoliv reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

