Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 13,622,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

