Tael Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $24.72, $6.32, $18.11 and $62.56.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00762477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $45.75, $18.11, $119.16, $5.22, $4.92, $24.72, $62.56, $7.20, $13.96, $10.00 and $6.32. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

