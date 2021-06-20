Brokerages Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Announce $2.99 EPS

Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.66. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,116. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

