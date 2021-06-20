$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after buying an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 1,035,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

