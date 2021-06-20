CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $186,632.41 and approximately $116.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,760,390 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

