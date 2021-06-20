Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and $1.90 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00364466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00144319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00220739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004240 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

