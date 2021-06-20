Sentinel Protocol Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $30.59 million and approximately $55,998.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

