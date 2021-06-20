Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $29.23 million and $1.92 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,923,620 coins and its circulating supply is 14,792,425 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

