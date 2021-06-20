Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $137,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $31.31. 1,353,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,224. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

