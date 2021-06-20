Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.69). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,423. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 689,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

