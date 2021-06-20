-$0.52 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,432. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

