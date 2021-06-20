-$0.52 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,432. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.