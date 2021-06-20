Monolith (TKN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,391.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Monolith has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $2,391.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00762088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,109,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

