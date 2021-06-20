Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.22 or 0.00696552 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000259 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00163590 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

