Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $33.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.27 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $28.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $140.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NYMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,800,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 95,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

