Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.55. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 194,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 over the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.