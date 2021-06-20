Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 327.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

IRDM traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 1,535,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,177. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

