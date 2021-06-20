Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $242.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.98 million to $252.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $955.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 194,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

